Wallaby Philip saves Pau from Top 14 relegation

Paris (AFP)

Australia lock Matt Philip scored twice to keep Pau in the French Top 14 with Saturday's 41-25 win over Montpellier in the final round of the regular season.

Philip, who made the last of his nine Wallabies appearances in December, crossed for his second try in the final moment of the game which sent Bayonne into a relegation play-off with Basque rivals Biarritz next weekend.

Stade Francais' 12-9 victory at Bayonne claimed the Parisians a play-off spot where they will play fellow French capital outfit Racing 92, who hammered Brive 55-12.

The other play-off will see Clermont, who beat La Rochelle 25-20, play Bordeaux-Begles, who lost 21-10 to Toulouse.

La Rochelle and Toulouse reached the semi-finals thanks to their results and will face the two winners from the play-off matches in two weeks' time.

At Stade du Hameau, Pau led 22-10 at the break as Fijians Aminiasi Tuimaba and Tumua Manu crossed before Philip opened his account for the season.

Montpellier fought back into the fixture and trailed by just two points with a quarter of the game left.

They were denied a try by the video referee and four minutes later Tuimaba scored to set-up a tense final quarter of an hour with Pau knowing a sixth try and bonus point would move them above Bayonne.

Pau piled on the pressure and Philip's crashed over after 82 minutes.

The tension remained as Bayonne's game had yet to finish and Pau's players and coaches watched the final two minutes on a pitchside television as the Basque side failed to claim a draw against Stade Francais.

