St Mark's Basilica strikes for O'Brien in French Derby

St. Mark's Basilica and Mendizabal dominate the premier French classic at Chantilly

Chantilly (France) (AFP)

Aidan O'Brien was out of luck in the Epsom Derby but the master Irish trainer celebrated his first success in the French equivalent when St Mark's Basilica won Sunday's Prix du Jockey-Cub.

O'Brien's colt was following up his win in the French 2,000 Guineas last month when claiming the Chantilly classic under Ioritz Mendizabal.

The 11-4 favourite made it three Group Ones on the trot with a comfortable length and three-quarters beating of 53-1 outsider Sealiway with Millebosc at 25-1 in third.

"I won a first Jockey-Club for trainer John Gosden last year. This time I'm providing a first win in the race to Aidan O'Brien, it's amazing!" said Mendizabal.

Twenty-four hours earlier at Epsom O'Brien's favourite Bolshoi Ballet could only manage seventh to Adayar.

