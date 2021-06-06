Taylor leads New Zealand charge in first Test against England

On the charge - New Zealand's Ross Taylor (L) runs hard in the fifth Test against England at Lord's on Sunday

London (AFP)

Ross Taylor led a brisk batting display by New Zealand as the tourists pressed for an unlikely win on the fifth and final day of the first Test against England at Lord's on Sunday.

Both sides had seen their chances of victory in the first of this two-Test series diminished by Friday's total washout.

But when rain forced an early lunch on Sunday, New Zealand were 169-6 in their second innings following Taylor's 33 off 35 balls, including two sixes.

That meant they had an overall lead of 272 runs with 75.3 overs still left in the day -- plenty of time in which to declare against an England side without several batsmen well-suited to a run chase in injured all-rounder Ben Stokes and the rested Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow.

New Zealand, who, after next week's second Test at Edgbaston, face India in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton starting on June 18, resumed on 62-2.

Tom Latham was 30 not out and nightwatchman Neil Wagner unbeaten on two.

Tim Southee took 6-43 in England's first innings 275 on Saturday featuring opener Rory Burns' 132.

England debutant paceman Ollie Robinson then removed both fellow Test newcomer Devon Conway -- who made a superb 200 in New Zealand's first innings 378 -- and visiting skipper Kane Williamson before stumps on Saturday.

Robinson, who took 4-75 in the tourists' first innings and then made 42 with the bat, continued an impressive on-field debut early in Sunday's play.

The Sussex quick, whose performance has been overshadowed by the republication of racist tweets he first posted as a teenager, had Wagner (10) caught by debutant wicketkeeper James Bracey off a miscued hook.

But Taylor hoisted Robinson for six.

Latham (36), however was lbw to Broad -- the England great's first wicket in a Test in his last 81.2 overs, since he dismissed Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews in the first innings at Galle in January.

Taylor hoisted Robinson for another six before his breezy innings ended when an edged drive off fast bowler Mark Wood was well caught by Bracey, diving to his right.

England captain Joe Root then struck with his occasional off-spin when he had Henry Nicholls well taken at slip by Burns before rain stopped play.

