Djokovic survives Musetti onslaught to reach last eight at French Open

Novak Djokovic reached the last eight of the French Open after Lorenzo Musetti retired in the fifth set of their match.

Top seed Novak Djokovic advanced to the last eight at the French Open on Monday after Lorenzo Musetti retired with a leg injury during the fifth set.

Advertising Read more

Djokovic lost the opening set and the second set in the tiebreak. But after breaking the 19-year-old to lead 3-1 in the third, it became increasingly clear that he was not playing the same person.

Djokovic won the third set 6-1 in 22 minutes. And he claimed the fourth 6-0 in 16 minutes.

Musetti, the world number 76, had taken two hours and 17 minutes to claim the first two sets. And less than 40 to lose his advantage.

Once Djokovic held his service to lead 2-0 in the decider, it was his 11th consecutive game. They played on for a while before Musetti gave up the fight with Djokovic leading 4-0.

Italian contingent

Djokovic, who is seeking a 19th Grand Slam title, will face another Italian in the last eight.

He will take on the ninth seed Matteo Berrettini who advanced after Roger Federer pulled out of their last 16 match.

The pair have met only once before on the hard courts at the men's end of season championships in London in 2019. Djokovic won that encounter in straight sets.

Elsewhere in the top half of the draw, the 10th seed Diego Schwartzman moved into the last eight for the second year on the trot.

The Argentine ended the run of the unseeded German Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6, 6-4, 7-5.

He will play the winner of the match between the defending champion Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe