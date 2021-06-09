Curfew rules halt Djokovic's French Open semi-final push

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Novak Djokovic's bid to reach a 40th Grand Slam semi-final was held up Wednesday when 5,000 fans had to be shunted away at the French Open to conform with a Covid-19 curfew.

Djokovic was 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 3-2 ahead in his quarter-final against Matteo Berrettini when play was halted just before 11pm to allow spectators to leave.

Some fans chanted: "We are going to stay, we are going to stay" before they relented and filed out of Court Philippe Chatrier.

Wednesday was the 10th and final evening session of the tournament.

However, it was the first which welcomed spectators after Covid-19 restrictions were eased and a 9pm curfew pushed back to 11pm.

Both Djokovic and Berrettini left the court while the stadium was cleared.

The winner of the match will face 13-time champion Rafael Nadal for a place in the final.

