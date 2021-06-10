Umaga heads uncapped players in Jones's England training squad

Jacob Umaga is the nephew of All Black legend Tana Umaga

London (AFP)

Jacob Umaga, nephew of New Zealand rugby legend Tana Umaga, is one of 21 uncapped-players named by Eddie Jones in a 34-man England squad for a training week.

The 22-year-old England-born Wasps fly-half -- whose father Mike was capped by Samoa -- played for England Under-20's and has featured before in a senior England squad.

He earned his first call-up in January 2020 ahead of the Six Nations and then in October for the climax of the northern hemisphere championship which had been halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jones has brought in a swathe of untapped talent as he has lost key players to the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

He is also unable to call on players from the four clubs -- Exeter, Bristol, Sale and Harlequins -- involved in the English Premiership play-offs.

The players from those who lose in the semi-finals will become eligible for a clash with Scotland A on June 27.

Jones said the uncapped players had been presented with a great opportunity to put themselves forward for selection when all the other senior players are available.

"For this group it's a chance to come into the England environment and really show what they can do," Jones said in an England Rugby statement.

"We expect them to be enthusiastic, full of energy and we want them to know there is no limit to their horizon.

"There is a lot of talent in this squad but the challenge for them is to turn talent into performance.

"We're really looking forward to working with this group of young players and see where we can take them.

"They have the opportunity to take on the world."

Jones will be able to call upon the players from the Premiership final for the two Tests in July -- England host the United States at Twickenham on July 4 and then Canada on July 10.

Squad:

Forwards Jamie Blamire, Callum Chick, Trevor Davison, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Paul Hill, Ted Hill, Lewis Ludlam, Lewis Ludlow, George Martin, Chunya Munga, Beno Obano, Miles Reid, Sean Robinson, Jack Singleton, Sam Underhill, Harry Wells, Tom Willis

Backs Josh Bassett, Joe Cokanasiga, Tom de Glanville, Fraser Dingwall, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Dan Kelly, Ollie Lawrence, Alex Mitchell, Max Ojomoh, Tom Parton, Adam Radwan, Dan Robson, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward, Jacob Umaga

