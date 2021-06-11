Who said what at the French Open - day 13

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

Who said what on day 13 at the French Open:

"Tonight it was my greatest ever match in Paris."

-- Novak Djokovic after his semi-final win over Rafael Nadal.

"Probably it was not my best day today, even if I fought."

-- Rafael Nadal.

"You cannot play better clay court tennis than this. It's perfect."

-- Andy Murray on Twitter watching Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal slug out their semi-final.

"All I can think of is my roots, a small place outside Athens where I dreamed to play on the big stage at the French Open."

-- Stefanos Tsitsipas after beating Alexander Zverev in a five-set semi-final to become the first Greek in a Grand Slam final.

"Today nothing. I lost. I'm not in the final. Was it a good match? Yeah. But at the end of the day I'm going to fly home tomorrow. There's nothing positive about that."

-- Zverev after losing the semi-final.

"Would love to know what it feels like to play tennis like Rafa on clay."

-- Kim Clijsters on Twitter.

"It was coming down to the wire. It was like 30 minutes before the sign-in closed. I was just kind of going down the ranking list. Who haven't I asked? I was, like, Iga. That would be fun."

-- Bethanie Mattek-Sands on how she teamed up with Iga Swiatek in doubles in Miami this year. On Sunday, they will play for the title in Paris.

"From juniors to here, it's really long journey. I appreciate it that we are still here."

-- Katerina Siniakova on her partnership with Barbora Krejcikova as they reached the women's doubles final. The Czech pair won the 2018 Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles together. Krejcikova can become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win both singles and doubles in Paris.

"Huge respect for @DaniilMedwed for raising the question about where did the Amazon @primevideosport money and all the revenue generated from fans go this year @rolandgarros cause double players got 24% and single players 6% less prize money from last year."

-- Pakistan doubles player Aisam ul Haq Qureshi on Twitter applauding Daniil Medvedev's outburst that "Roland Garros preferred Amazon to people" after his quarter-final with Stefanos Tsitsipas was played in an empty stadium in a night session broadcast only by the streaming organisation.

