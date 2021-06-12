Krejcikova claims first Grand Slam singles title at French Open

Barbora Krejcikova won her first singles title at a Grand Slam tournament at the French Open following a three set win over the 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Pavlyuchenkova, the 31st seed, went into the encounter against the 25-year-old Czech as the favourite on paper.

The 29-year-old Russian was playing in her 52nd Grand Slam tournament while her opponent was playing in the singles draw for only the fifth time.

Krejcikova, an accomplished doubles player with two Grand Slam titles in her trophy cabinet, showed her nerves at the outset in the biggest match of her singles career. She racked up two double faults on her way to losing her opening service game.

Return

But she levelled straight away. And then broke Pavlyuchenkova to lead 3-1. Her first ace of the match concluded her next service game to give her control of the first set at 4-1. And she got a double break to serve for the set at 5-1 after 28 minutes. She wrapped it up without fuss.

Pavlyuchenkova stopped the Krejcikova roll at the start of the second set after saving a break point. And then she went on a streak of her own to serve for the second set at 5-1 up. She fluffed the chance. And immediately received treatment to her left leg.

She returned to the court with strapping on the leg and claimed the set 6-2 to level the match after 74 minutes.

Pavlyuchenkova's first double fault of the match gave Krejcikova the first break in the final set. But Pavlyuchenkova snapped straight back to gain parity at 2-2.

Turn

However, the Czech made the crucial surge to lead 5-3.

She clocked up two match points on Pavlyuchenkova's subsequent serve but they were courageously fended off.

But the next two match points she faced were on Krejcikova's serve. One went via a double fault but Krejcikova converted the second to become the first Czech player since Hana Mandlikova in 1981 to lift the title.

Shortly before accepting the trophy, Krejcikova paid tribute to her former mentor Jana Novotna who died in 2017 from cancer.

"I was going through a hard time when Jana was passing away," said Krejcikova. "I was with her a lot of the time. Pretty much her last words to me were: 'Just enjoy and just try to win a Grand Slam'. I know that from somewhere she's looking out for me.

Joy

"She was an inspiration for me. I really miss her but I hope she is happy right now. I'm extremely happy."

Fittingly, Krejcikova received the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen from Czech- born Martina Navratilova, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles.

Krejcikova's tournament continues on Sunday when she will play in the women's doubles final with partner Katarina Siniakova. The second seeds will take on the 14th seeds Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

If the Czech duo win, Krejcikova will become the first player since the Frenchwoman Mary Pierce in 2000 to claim the singles and doubles crowns at the same tournament.

