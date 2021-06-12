Woakes returns to England T20 squad for Sri Lanka series

T20 recall - Chris Woakes (R) has been selected in England's squad for the Sri Lanka series

Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Chris Woakes was recalled to England's Twenty20 squad for the time in almost six years on Saturday after being included in a 16-man party for this month's three-match series at home to Sri Lanka.

The Warwickshire all-rounder now has the chance to press his case for involvement in October's T20 World Cup.

Although Woakes has been a key member of England's 50-over World Cup-winning side, while also enjoying Test success, has only won eight T20 caps and has not appeared in international cricket's shortest format since November 2015.

But the 32-year-old Woakes's appearance in the recent Indian Premier League suggested he still had T20 ambitions, with the delay to the T20 World Cup caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Ed Smith's exit as national selector seemingly bolstering his chances.

Woakes will certainly be keen to impress as he has not played for England in any format since September, a combination of Covid-19 restrictions and team management's controversial rest and rotation policy keeping him on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Woakes's fellow World Cup-winners Ben Stokes (broken finger) and Jofra Archer (elbow) remain unavailable through injury, with Reece Topley's side strain leading to a recall for his fellow left-arm paceman David Willey

"With several high-profile players missing through injury, it allows me to look at some of our experienced players who have not featured at this level for some time," said England coach Chris Silverwood, now in charge of selection.

"The likes of Chris Woakes and David Willey are very experienced cricketers, and to have them both in the mix is exciting and shows the depth of squad we have available.

"With the T20 World Cup only a few months away, this summer is about perfecting our team and continuing to progress on the field."

The Sri Lanka series starts in Cardiff on June 23.

England squad:

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wkt), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England v Sri Lanka T20 fixtures:

Jun 23: 1st T20, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (1730 GMT)

Jun 24: 2nd T20, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (1730 GMT)

Jun 26: 3rd T20, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (1330 GMT)

