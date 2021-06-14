Farah to make last-gasp effort to qualify for Olympics

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Two-time Olympic 10,000m champion Mo Farah will make a last-gasp attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Games at the British Athletics Championships in Manchester on June 25.

The British runner, 38, is yet to hit the qualifying standard for the distance after a failed attempt earlier this month in Birmingham, where he was hampered by an ankle injury.

He needs to beat a time of 27 minutes, 28 seconds to stand a chance of defending his crown at the Olympics, which start in Japan next month.

Farah clocked 27:50.64 at the British 10,000m Championships on June 5 to come eighth in his first race over that distance since quitting the track to focus on the marathon in 2017.

But Farah still felt he could defend his Olympic title and has now recovered from his ankle problem.

The Manchester race, with the championships doubling up as Olympic trials, will be his last chance to reach Tokyo, with the deadline on June 27.

Farah won the 5,000m-10,000m double at the London Olympics in 2012 and repeated the feat four years later in Rio de Janeiro.

© 2021 AFP