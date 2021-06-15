Bora pin Tour hopes on Sagan, Kelderman

Advertising Read more

Paris (AFP)

German team Bora-Hansgrohe are pinning their Tour de France hopes on Slovakian seven-time green jersey winner Peter Sagan and Dutchman Wilco Kelderman, third at last year's Giro, after unveiling their squad for the June 26-July 18 race on Tuesday.

German sprinter Pascal Ackermann did not make the cut but compatriot Emanuel Buchmann, fourth in the 2019 edition, is on the eight-man team.

Austrian climber Patrick Konrad and Italian Daniel Oss, who will help Sagan, are also in the squad, as are recent Dauphine stage winner Lukas Poestlberger of Austria and German rider Nils Politt.

Completing the squad is Dutch debutant Ide Schelling, 23.

"We thought to bring along two sprinters in Ackermann and Sagan but Pascal is not currently at the level to make his Tour bow," said team chief Ralph Denk.

"Our objectives are a stage win and a top five in the final overall standings. Of course we shall also be targeting the green jersey but that will be a tough battle."

Bora squad for Tour de France

Emanuel Buchmann (GER), Wilco Kelderman (NED), Patrick Konrad (AUT), Daniel Oss (ITA), Nils Politt (GER), Lukas Poestlberger (AUT), Peter Sagan (SVK), Ide Schelling (NED)

© 2021 AFP