Colombian cycling champion Bernal recovered from Covid

Bogota (AFP)

Giro d'Italia champion Egan Bernal has revealed he has recovered from Covid-19 and is already back in training.

"We want to tell you that we're now free from COVID-19," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram.

He and girlfriend Maria Fernanda Gutierrez tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 4, less than a week after his triumph in Italy.

Both suffered only mild symptoms but they had to delay their return to Colombia for a series of celebratory events.

Bernal stormed to Giro victory in May after dominating the first two weeks of the race, before holding off spirited resistence from Briton Simon Yates and Italy's Damiano Caruso in the final few days.

He burst onto the scene in 2019 by winning the Tour de France, cycling's most prestigious race, even beating his Ineos teammate and then-reigning champion Geraint Thomas into second.

In doing so he became the first Latin American to win the race and at 22 was the youngest champion since 1909.

Despite his young years, Bernal is already Colombia's most successful cyclist of all time, surpassing Nairo Quintana who won both the Giro and Vuelta a Espana, but never finished higher than second at the Tour.

© 2021 AFP