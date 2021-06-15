Feuding forwards may give France the edge against gritty Germans

World champions France open their Euro 2020 campaign on Tuesday against an embattled German side struggling to rediscover their best form and provide a golden farewell for coach Joachim Loew, set to step down after these European Championships. The reported tension between French strikers Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud could well give Les Blues the boost they need to excel.

France head to Munich for their opening Group F game against Germany with a feud allegedly brewing between forwards Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud.

The tension is reported to be bubbling in the French squad after Giroud, who scored twice when he came on as a sub in the 3-0 friendly warm-up win over Bulgaria, complained about the passes he received, criticism which Mbappe has taken to heart.

If manager Didier Deschamps, who knows a thing or two about big egos, can channel that energy correctly, then the French flair up front, where Mbappe and Giroud will be joined by Antoine Griezmann and the re-called Karim Benzema, could prove too much for Loew's Germany.

France won the last meeting between the neighbouring countries in 2018 when Griezmann scored both goals to seal a 2-1 Nations League win in Paris.

"Germany have good, young players and I don't believe they are as weak as they were," says French defender Benjamin Pavard, who plays his club football for Bayern Munich.

Germany have conceded 20 goals, keeping just three clean sheets, in their last 13 matches.

The desire to send Loew off in style, and the chance to redeem themselves, after three years in the doldrums, in front of their own supporters, may not be enough to see the Germans stifle French attacking flair.

Joachim Loew has appeared at ease as he prepares his squad for Euro 2020 Christof STACHE AFP

