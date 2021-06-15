Reed tries for rare PGA Tour-major double at US Open

Eighth-ranked Patrick Reed points during a practice round Tuesday ahead of Thursday's start of the US Open at Torrey Pines, where the 2018 Masters champion won a US PGA Tour event in January

La Jolla (United States)

Patrick Reed has the rare chance to win a major and a US PGA Tour event on the same course in the same season at this week's US Open.

The 2018 Masters champion won the US PGA Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January and tees off again Thursday at the famed oceanside layout for the year's third major tournament.

"Preparation has gone amazing," Reed said. "We feel good. Golf game feels really solid and really it's now just maintain the energy level and get ready for tournament time."

World number eight Reed, whose best US Open finish was fourth in 2018, could match a rare feat achieved on California courses by Tiger Woods in 2008 at Torrey Pines, Woods (2000) and Jack Nicklaus (1972) at Pebble Beach and Ben Hogan at Riviera in Los Angeles in 1948.

"It doesn't bother me," Reed said of a regular tour course hosting a major. "This golf course is a very tough golf course... Torrey speaks for itself."

Torrey Pines plays softer in January than it will in June, with the US Golf Association setting up traditional dense rough, tough to reach fairways and lightning-fast greens.

"The biggest thing is playing firmer and faster with it a different time of year," Reed said. "With it being a little warmer, the ball is traveling farther. With that, it's still Torrey Pines. It's brutal if you miss a fairway, brutal if you miss a green.

"You have to make putts early in the day because, as the days go on, the greens get a little bumpier and make everything just a little tougher."

Reed said getting off to a solid start is crucial at Torrey Pines.

"It's all about momentum and I feel like at a US Open that's huge and is basically pivotal," Reed said.

"Last thing you want to do is start behind the eight ball by going and making a bogey right off the bat.

"You want to get yourself off to a good start. It doesn't mean you have to make birdies, but hit a fairway, hit a green and just ease yourself into each round."

Reed fired a 64 in the opening round in January and cruised to a five-stroke victory. He's planning to stay aggressive even with the dangers on offer at the US Open.

"The biggest thing for me is I have to stay aggressive," he said. "It's not as much being aggressive off the tee as it is more on the second shot. Get yourself conservative off the tee, get yourself on the fairway, and from there allow my irons to attack.

"Yes, you're going to get some bad lies here and there," Reed said. "Really it's more judging fliers, but around the green (the rough) is brutal.

"You have to make sure you attack and hit the greens or, worse case scenario, leave it in the bunker."

