After home cooking, No.1 Johnson likes US Open chances

La Jolla (United States) (AFP)

World number one Dustin Johnson has struggled in recent months but enters the US Open coming off his second top-10 effort of the year and with renewed confidence.

Johnson, who turns 37 on Tuesday, matched his low round of the year with a 65 to share 10th at the US PGA Palmetto Championship just outside his South Carolina hometown.

And while he missed the cut at the Masters in April and PGA Championship in May, the 2016 US Open and 2020 Masters winner likes his chances when play starts Thursday at Torrey Pines.

"Last week went pretty well," Johnson said. "I've seen a lot of good things this week. I feel like the game's starting to come back into good form. I'm looking forward to it."

Johnson says he's driving the ball well and that's vital because of the dense rough typical on a US Open layout.

"If I can drive it well, I feel like I'm going to have a really good week," he said. "Fairways are pretty narrow. The course is long. If I can hit the driver good, I like my chances."

Johnson's number one ranking is at risk if either second-ranked Justin Thomas or third-ranked Jon Rahm win the title and Johnson places worse than 16th over the formidable par-71 layout.

"This week's a really tough challenge," Johnson said. "I feel like the golf course, it's long, it's hard, rough, steep, so it's going to be all we want as golfers for sure."

