Clippers blow as Leonard ruled out of game five

Kawhi Leonard will miss the Los Angeles Clippers' playoff game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday with a knee injury

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of Wednesday's NBA playoff clash with the Utah Jazz after suffering a right knee injury, the team said.

The Clippers announced that Leonard sprained his right knee during the Clippers' series-levelling win in game four on Monday, and will miss Wednesday's crucial game five in Salt Lake City.

US media reports said Leonard could miss the remainder of the best-of-seven series while the Clippers added there was "no timetable" for the two-time NBA champion's return.

Leonard's absence is a blow to the Clippers' hopes of advancing past the top-seeded Jazz. Leonard scored 31 points on Monday as the Clippers squared the series at 2-2 having lost games one and two.

The 29-year-old Leonard tweaked his knee as he drove for the basket towards the end of Monday's victory and did not finish the game, but later shrugged off concerns about the injury.

Leonard has averaged 30.4 points per game during this season's playoffs, with 4.4 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

© 2021 AFP