Double first for Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal's sweep past Hungary

Cristiano Ronaldo notched up two feats during Portugal's game against Hungary. He became the first player to appear in five European championship tournaments and the record goalscorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to appear in five European championships and the competitions’ record goalscorer when he bagged a brace in Portugal’s 3-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday night in Group F..

The 36-year-old Juventus striker went into the 2021 event - delayed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic - equal with Michel Platini’s record of nine goals.

Ronaldo surpassed the Frenchman’s feat after his stoppage time penalty put Portugal 2-0 ahead. And his next strike - to seal the 3-0 win - moved him onto 11.

The Portugal skipper scored his first European championship goals at the 2004 event held in his home country.

Four years later he scored one more. And then he notched up three in the 2012 tournament and another three in 2016 as he led his side to victory over France in the final.

Portugal top Group F with three points along with France who beat Germany 1-0 in Munich on Tuesday night.

The Portuguese take on the Germans in Munich on Saturday night in their second Group F games while France play Hungary in Budapest on Saturday afternoon.

