Hummels clanger edges France past Germany as Portugal's late-show beats Hungary

Germany skipper Manuel Neuer (right) consoles defender Mats Hummels after his own-goal gave France a 1-0 lead in their Euro 2020 Group F opening match.

France and Portugal kicked off their Group F campaigns at Euro 2020 with victories over Germany and Hungary respectively.

At the Allianz Arena in Munich, a Mats Hummels own-goal mid way through the first-half was the difference between the winners of the last two World Cups.

France, the 2018 champions, had goals from Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema ruled out for offiside.

"It's our first match, but this is a game that could have been a semi-final or a final and to take these three points in a group like this was important," France coach Didier Deschamps told the French broadcaster M6.

"France have shown they are one of the favourites and now we have to prove that we are one of the favourites too in the next game," said Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

His side's next match pits them against Portugal in Munich on Saturday. Defeat for the 2014 World Cup winners would leave them needing to beat Hungary and then waiting to see if they could advance to the last 16 knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Portugal, who progressed to the last 16 by the same route at Euro 2016 before claiming the crown, started the defence of their title in Budapest with a 3-0 win over Hungary at a Puskas Arena packed with 67,000 fans.

The hosts thwarted Portugal with dogged defending but they were finally breached in the 84th minute when Raphael Guerreiro’s shot took a deflection and beat Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo then added the gloss with a penalty and a tap-in to register his 10th and 11th goals at European Championships and eclipse the record of nine held by France’s Michel Platini.

On Wednesday, the second round of group stage matches commence. In Group A in Baku, Turkey face Wales and Italy take on Switzerland in Rome.

In Group B, Finland play Russia in St Petersburg.

