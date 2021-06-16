Murray and Venus WIlliams handed Wimbledon wildcards

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has been handed a wild card for this year's championships

London (AFP)

Andy Murray and Venus Williams, who have seven Wimbledon singles titles between them, have been given wild card entries to this year's championships.

Briton Murray won the last of his two Wimbledon titles in 2016 but due to persistent injury problems is ranked 124 which is outside the cut-off for direct qualification.

The 34-year-old won what is only his third ATP singles match of the year on Tuesday when he beat Frenchman Benoit Paire at key warm-up event Queen's.

Five-time champion Williams, 40, will be competing in her 90th Grand Slam and is ranked 103 in the world.

Her French Open campaign came to an early end when she was beaten in the first round by Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova.

