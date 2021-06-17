Sergio Ramos: Hard-man Real Madrid skipper leaves after 16 years

Sergio Ramos won 22 trophies during his 16 years at Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Manchester United were on alert on Thursday after it emerged that the tough tackling Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos would leave the club after 16 trophy-laden years.

Advertising Read more

Ramos, 35, played 671 times for Madrid and won 22 titles including five La Liga crowns and four Uefa Champions Leagues.

Madrid announced the veteran defender's departure on Wednesday night.

A statement added that the club president Florentino Perez would host a farewell press conference for the defender on Thursday afternoon.

Honours

During his time at Madrid, Ramos also featured for the Spain national team with whom he won the 2010 World cup as well as the European championships in 2008 and 2012.

As well as a bulging trophy cabinet, Ramos holds an array of records for indiscipline for Real Madrid and Spain.

He amassed 171 yellow cards and 20 red cards, making him the player who has been sent off the most times in La Liga.

He is unrivalled in the Champions League too with 40 yellow cards and 4 red cards - three of which were instant dismissals.

Spain coach Luis Enrique excluded Ramos from the squad for this summer's European championships after an injury-hit season.

The omission ended a streak of 10 consecutive major international tournaments for the player.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe