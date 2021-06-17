Stradivarius record bid off key as Subjectivist wins Ascot Gold Cup

Advertising Read more

Ascot (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Stradivarius's bid to emulate Yeats's record of four Ascot Gold Cup victories ended in disappointment on Thursday as Subjectivist prevailed in Royal Ascot's flagship race.

Subjectivist, ridden by 50-year-old Irishman Joe Fanning, gave Scottish trainer Mark Johnston his fourth win in the race.

"It's nice to be in the winning enclosure at Ascot for once," said Subjectivist's Hong Kong-based owner Jim Walker. "It's the pinnacle. Fantastic."

Johnston, sporting his trademark tartan waistcoat, spared a thought for the beaten favourite Stradivarius.

"It's a sad day for Stradivarius," he said. "I know what it feels like when a champion goes under but it had to happen one day."

Johnston, recording his 47th Royal Ascot win, had nothing but praise for his veteran jockey.

"We really saw him at his best there," he said. "I don't think there's anybody better than Joe Fanning, he's absolutely perfect at setting the pace. Perfect pace all the way round."

The understated Fanning enjoyed the experience of winning one of the most historic races in flat racing.

"He's been a great horse this year, even last year, he just keeps improving, so it’s very good," said the jockey, who was given a guard of honour by his fellow riders.

Stradivarius and Frankie Dettori met trouble entering the finishing straight, being blocked.

Even when the Italian got the three-time winner out in the clear he had too much ground to make up and finished fourth.

Stradivarius's trainer John Gosden's first question to Dettori was: "Was he himself today?" to which the 50-year-old Italian replied "yes."

Stradivarius received a warm reception on his return to the unsaddling enclosure.

"I ran into trouble and lost all chance," was all Dettori could say about his run.

