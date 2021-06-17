Three-goal Italy cruise into last 16 at Euro 2020 with a match to spare

Manuel Locatelli is mashed by his mates after one of his two goals against Switzerland.

Italy have sealed their place in the Euro knock-out stages with their second straight opening round victory. Wales beat Turkey 2 - 0. Russia reignited their Group B campaign courtesy of a 1-0 win over Finland.

Manuel Locatelli scored a brace and Ciro Immobile added a late third as Italy sealed their place in the Euro 2020 last 16 on Wednesday with a game to spare after a rampant 3-0 win over Switzerland in Rome.

Sassuolo midfielder Locatelli put the Azzurri ahead on 26 minutes in the Group A clash, adding a second just after the break with Immobile scoring for the second consecutive game a minute from time.

Roberto Mancini's side are top of Group A with six points from two games, with six goals scored and none conceded, two points clear of Wales who beat Turkey 2-0 earlier.

"The matches are all difficult, some may seem simpler but they are always to be played and to be won," said Mancini.

"Switzerland are a strong team. It was a very hard game. We could have scored earlier, but in the end it is a well-deserved victory."

Italy-Wales to decide top of Group A

Italy will advance as Group A winners if they avoid defeat against surprise Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

For Italy it was a 10th consecutive win with a clean sheet, extending their unbeaten run to 29 matches since September 2018 -- just after failing to qualify for the last World Cup.

Italy have now scored two goals or more in each of their last 10 international matches.

Mancini meanwhile moves within one game of Italy's two-time World Cup-winning coach Vittorio Pozzo's record of 30 unbeaten games between 1935 and 1939.

Brilliant Bale misses from the spot

Gareth Bale set up goals for Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts but also missed a penalty as Wales beat Turkey 2-0 in Baku, where the majority of the crowd roared on the opposition.

Russia reignited their Group B campaign courtesy of a 1-0 win over Finland.

Atalanta midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk produced a glorious finish in first-half stoppage time for the only goal of the game between the neighbours.

