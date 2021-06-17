US Open organisers hint at full capacity for 2021 tournament

Naomi Osaka won the women's singles title at the 2020 US Open.

Less than a week after the end of the French Open in Paris, organisers of the US Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the season, said the matches could be played in front of full stadiums. The 2020 edition took place behind closed doors as the United States struggled to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said most health restrictions would be eased thanks to the fact that 70 percent of New York state’s adults have received at least one dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

That could allow more than 700,000 fans to flock to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center​ in the Queens district of New York for the competition between 30 August and 12 September.

“We can't wait to welcome fans back to the 2021 US Open,” said the US Open website.

“As the New York area continues its reopening, we are optimistic that we will be permitted to host all of our fans back.

“We will provide updates as soon as we receive them from governmental agencies and our medical professionals."

Last year Dominic Thiem from Austria won his first Grand Slam tournament when he beat Alex Zverev from Germany in five sets. Naomi Osaka claimed the women’s crown.

Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale next month.

