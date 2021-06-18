Crouser cruises into shot put final at US trials

Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser produced the fifth-longest throw in history to advance to the final at the US track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon on Friday

Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser cruised through qualifying at the US track and field trials here Friday, producing the fifth longest throw in history to advance to the final.

Crouser, the 2016 Rio de Janeiro gold medallist who threw a world-leading 23.01m last month, advanced to Friday's final at Hayward Field in Eugene with a hefty 22.92m heave with his first attempt.

That was more than good enough to qualify Crouser in first place, with old rival and 2019 world champion Joe Kovacs qualifying in second spot after a throw of 21.81m

Both Crouser and Kovacs are the two leading contenders for gold at next month's Tokyo Olympics, and are edging closer to the long-standing world record of 23.12m held by compatriot Randy Barnes since 1990.

Crouser's throw on Friday means he now owns two of the five longest throws in history.

Barnes leads the all-time lists with his world record of 23.12m and a throw of 23.10m also set in 1990, ahead of a 23.06 thrown by Germany's Ulf Timmermann in 1988.

Crouser's 2021-leading 23.01m is next on the list, followed by his 22.92m from Friday's qualifying round.

