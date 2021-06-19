Concussion set to rule Ntamack out of Top 14 final

Concussion: Toulouse's French fly-half Romain Ntamack in action on Saturday before he was injured

Advertising Read more

Lille (France) (AFP)

French international fly-half Romain Ntamack is likely to miss the Top 14 final after being stretchered off with suspected concussion in Toulouse's 24-21 semi-final win over Bordeaux.

Ntamack, 22, scored the opening try in the fourth minute of Saturday's game but was then hurt after a late tackle from Ulupano Seuteni.

The Samoan centre was red-carded for the 58th-minute incident.

"It will be difficult to have Romain Ntamack on the team sheet on Friday night for the final," said Toulouse coach Ugo Mola.

"We will not take any risks with his health. He will play in other finals."

Ntamack gave a thumbs-up as he was stretchered off on Saturday and received a warm round of applause from the 5,000 fans allowed to attend.

Toulouse will play La Rochelle in Friday's final at the Stade de France in a repeat of last month's European Champions Cup final which Toulouse won.

La Rochelle reached their first Top 14 final with a 19-6 win over Racing 92 on Friday.

© 2021 AFP