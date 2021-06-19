France face hostile Hungary crowd at Euro 2020's only full stadium

Euro 2020 - Group F - Hungary v France - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 19, 2021 France players line up during the national anthems before the match.

World champions France faced a hostile welcome in Budapest as they took on Hungary at the only full-capacity stadium in the Covid-hit Euro 2020.

The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest was set to provide another raucous atmosphere as Saturday's Group F clash got underway at 1500 CET.

Many waved the green-white-and-red national flag while some were clad in black T-shirts. Others stood bare-chested behind one of the goals in bright afternoon sunshine.

UEFA says there are about 5,700 French fans present for the match.

France can advance to the round of 16 with a victory, after their 1-0 win over Germany on Wednesday.

Danish surprise

Christian Eriksen’s Denmark teammates say his visit came as a big surprise and that he gave them all a hug before having lunch with the team.

Eriksen was discharged from a Copenhagen hospital on Friday and immediately went to see his teammates at their Euro 2020 base camp outside the capital.

Midfielder Christian Norgaard says they didn’t know he was coming “so we stopped the training session when he arrived.”

He says Eriksen was accompanied by his partner and his 3-year-old son. Norgaard says the visit “gave a good energy” to the team and that “it’s what we needed.”

The 29-year-old Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland last Saturday and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.

Ronaldo ready for Germany

Cristiano Ronaldo can add to his record total of goals at European Championships when Portugal play Germany in Munich.

Ronaldo scored two goals in his team’s opening victory at Euro 2020. That gave him 11 goals over his five tournaments.

Spain will take on Poland in the late match in Seville.

Portugal and France can both advance to the round of 16 with victories.

