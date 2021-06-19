Sixers force a game seven behind a balanced offence

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, reacts as he falls to the floor prior to being charged with an offensive foul while driving into Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks

Los Angeles (AFP)

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers played with more urgency on Friday, using a collective offensive effort to come from behind and force a game seven in their second-round NBA playoff series.

Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 24 points and Embiid tallied 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Sixers overcame a double-digit first half deficit to beat the upstart Atlanta Hawks 104-99.

Game seven will be Sunday at the home arena of the top-seeded 76ers.

Philadelphia's win means both Eastern Conference semi-final series will go to a game seven after the Milwaukee Bucks won game six against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

The 76ers pushed the best-of-seven series to the limit after the heartbreak of letting two potential wins in games four and five slip through their fingers.

