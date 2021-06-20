Like father, like son with two more wheels as Doohan wins in France

Family affair: Australia's Jack Doohan won the F3 race in France on Sunday

Le Castellet (France) (AFP)

Australia's Jack Doohan, the son of five-time world motorcycling champion Mick Doohan, claimed his first victory of the Formula 3 season at Le Castellet on Sunday.

Doohan, 18, finished ahead of Norway's Dennis Hauger, Brazil's Caio Collet and French duo, Victor Martins and Clement Novalak.

Hauger maintained his overall championship lead with 66 points, six ahead of Martins and eight better off than Doohan.

The next round is in Spielberg, Austria, on July 4.

Mick Doohan won five successive world motorcycling titles in the 500cc class between 1994 and 1998.

