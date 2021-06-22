Coronavirus rules Chelsea trio out of England and Scotland games at Euro 2020

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour made his first international start against England at Euro 2020 and was designated man-of-the-match. But he will miss Scotland's final Group D game against Croatia after testing positive for the coronavirus.

England players Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been ruled out of their country’s final Group D match against the Czech Republic after they were ordered to isolate for 10 days following contact with their Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour who tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

The England pair and the Scotland midfielder conversed in the tunnel at Wembley after England’s match against Scotland last Friday.

Gilmour, 20, later tested positive for the virus. Mount and Chilwell were deemed close contacts. All three players were expected to start for their national teams in Tuesday night’s matches.

Scotland take on Croatia at Hampden Park and require a win to have a chance of moving into the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Should that happen, Gilmour, who went into a 10-day quarantine from 18 June, would not be available for the last 16 as Scotland could be drawn against the Netherlands on 27 June in Amsterdam or Belgium in Seville also on 27 June.

There is a chance though that the Scots could play the Group E winners on 29 June at Hampden Park.

England will turn out in the last-16 against the Group F runners-up at Wembley on 29 June if they beat the Czechs. They will take on the second-placed team from Group E in Copenhagen next Monday if they finish second.

Mount and Chilwell, who featured in Chelsea’s Champions League victory over Manchester City on 29 May, have returned negative tests for the coronavirus and will continue to train individually at the team’s base at St George’s Park in central England.

England’s Football Association said: “We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the Uefa testing regime, while remaining in close contact with Public Health England.

"The entire England squad and staff had lateral flow tests on Monday and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s Uefa pre-match PCR tests. Further tests will be carried out as and when appropriate.”

