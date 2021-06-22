Former France full-back Medard plays on at Toulouse

Advertising Read more

Toulouse (France) (AFP)

Veteran former France full-back Maxime Medard has extended his current contract with Toulouse while former two-time World Cup winner Jerome Kaino is to take over the club's youth side, club president Didier Lacroix announced on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Medard, who played 63 times for France between 2008 and 2019, first played for Toulouse in 2004 and has since won three European Cups, including this year, and French championships.

"Maxime will be with us next season," said Lacroix.

"It's starting to look like the end of his career because the young people push the old ones to their limits but he has enough mischief and especially talent not to give up his place so easily.

"I am so proud of the career he has made at Stade Toulouse and it is not over."

Medard did not feature in the matchday 23 against Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14 semi-final at the weekend but, following the injury to Romain Ntamack, he is in line to figure in Friday's final against La Rochelle at the Stade de France.

Former All Black forward Kaino, 38, who joined the club in 2018 and is set to play in Friday's final, will be out of contract at the end of season and has been tasked with taking over the 'Espoirs'.

"He's an example on and off the pitch and that's why we want to keep him in a different role to complete the range of coaches we already have," said Lecroix.

