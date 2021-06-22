Injured Tuilagi out of England training squad for USA and Canada Tests

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Manu Tuilagi's latest injury setback has seen the Sale centre withdrawn from England's training squad for next month's Tests against the United States and Canada, the Rugby Football Union announced Tuesday.

Tuilagi has played three matches for Sale since recovering from an Achilles problem sustained in September, only for the 30-year-old to suffer an unspecified injury in an English Premiership semi-final loss to Exeter on Saturday.

Following an assessment by Sale, he has now been withdrawn from Eddie Jones' 36-strong squad, who are preparing for Sunday's 'A' international against Scotland.

