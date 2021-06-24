Italy flanker Mbanda extends Zebre Rugby contract

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Italy international back-rower Maxime Mbanda on Thursday committed to two more seasons with Italian Pro14 rugby franchise Zebre Rugby.

The 29-times capped Italy player's new contract with the Parma-based outfit he joined five years ago will run until June 30, 2023.

"It was a choice made with the heart," said Mbanda, who has scored five tries in 63 matches.

"My place is here, and I know that I can still give a lot in the future."

The 29-year-old last year received a 'Knights of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic' award for his volunteer work as an ambulance driver with the "Croce Gialla" (Yellow Cross) in Parma during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

