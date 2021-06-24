Pogacar can win Tour de France again - UAE Emirates CEO

Tadej Pogacar can win the Tur but Ineos are favourite UAE boss Mauro Gianetti says

Brest (France) (AFP)

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar can win the Tour de France again in 2021 his UAE Emirates team CEO Mauro Gianetti told AFP on Thursday.

The 2020 champion Pogacar and his teammates begin the defence of the Tour de France here in Brest on Saturday and Gianetti was excited about the race.

When asked if his champion the boyish Pogacar (still just 22) was ready for the defence as the man to beat the team director was coy on the matter.

"He's fine, they're all fine," Gianetti said of the team that were marching smartly, but in a relaxed manner, into the Tour de France Covid testing centre.

"We are not worried about the Covid tests, but about the race," Gianetti smiled before suggesting British rivals Ineos were the most likely to win.

"Ineos is going to be the favourite as they always are and they have a very strong team again this year," he said.

Ineos will be led by the 2018 champion Geraint Thomas, but he is backed up by Richie Porte, Richard Carapaz and Tao Geoghegan Hart, none of whom can be discounted.

Gianetti was however sure in himself when he said Pogacar could repeat his feat.

"We won it last year and we are going to try and win it again," he insisted.

"This is going to be a high level Tour," the 57-year-old said.

The 21 day race embarks from Brest on Saturday and opens with four tricky days in Brittany's windswept terrain.

"It's not going to be easy," he said, raising his eyebrows at the prospect of the first few days.

"We are a bit stressed waiting for it to start, but really we can't wait."

Pogacar won the 2020 race by overhauling his nerve-wracked countryman Primoz Roglic on the penultimate day time-trial, a twist in the tale that provided a great underdog win.

Earlier on the 2020 Tour the defending champion Egan Bernal had pulled out midway through the race as the cards stacked up alarmingly against the Colombian.

