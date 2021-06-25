Exeter's Baxter banking on experience in Premiership final

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter said on Friday he hopes his side's vast Premiership final experience can underpin their title bid against Harlequins this weekend.

Baxter's men head to Twickenham on Saturday for a sixth successive season as they look to retain the title but Quins are buoyant after coming back from 28-0 down to beat Bristol in last week's play-off semi-final.

"You have to be a fool to not notice what Quins did last week," Baxter said.

"You look at their players and you can see they look comfortable, they look as though they are enjoying the way they play, and they are playing with smiles on their faces.

"When you get a team like that, it makes them dangerous.

"Bristol have been a good team this season and have beaten most sides, including ourselves, yet Quins made them look pretty ordinary for a good chunk of that game."

Baxter has named an unchanged team after beating Sale Sharks, including another start at full-back for Jack Nowell, with Scotland captain Stuart Hogg featuring among the replacements.

There are three switches in the Quins side, with centre Andre Esterhuizen returning after suspension, wing Cadan Murley replacing an injured Aaron Morris and flanker James Chisholm preferred to Tom Lawday.

Quins have won 12 of their 17 Premiership games since head of rugby Paul Gustard left his role in January.

"When we started off, there was no real pressure on us," said Quins' defence and lineout coach Jerry Flannery.

"When a coach goes mid-season, the expectation is that things are going to fall apart.

"So the bar was very low for us in terms of what the expectations were, and when teams looked at us and how we were going, they probably had a false picture because we were missing a lot of our best players."

Quins are making their first trip to Twickenham for a Premiership final since they were crowned 2012 champions.

If Quins are to triumph, then stopping Chiefs' British and Irish Lions number eight Sam Simmonds, who has scored a record 20 Premiership tries this term, will be high on their agenda.

Flannery added: "How do you stop Sam Simmonds? I don't know.

"He is incredibly powerful, he can mix it up in wide channels and also punch in close. You can't give him space or time because he runs like a back and has that big fend.

"He has scored about 400 tries this year, so no-one else has cracked it either."

