Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah advance at Jamaica trials

Kingston (Jamaica) (AFP)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah advanced safely into the 100m semi-finals at Jamaica's Olympic athletics trials in Kingston on Thursday.

Two-time Olympic 100m gold medallist Fraser-Pryce, the fastest woman in the world this year with a best of 10.63sec, came through her heat in 10.97sec at the National Stadium.

Reigning Olympic champion Thompson-Herah meanwhile cruised into the semi-finals with a time of 10.97sec.

The fastest time of the opening heats went to Shericka Jackson, the 2016 Olympic 400m bronze medallist.

Jackson impressed with a time of 10.91sec while World Under-20 sprint double champion Briana Williams breezed through in 11.00sec.

Natasha Morrison, the other Jamaican woman to run under 11 seconds this year, also advanced.

In the men's 100m, former world champion Yohan Blake led the men's qualifiers with a time of 10.03sec.

