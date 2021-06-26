Bucks dominate game two to even East final series 1-1

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, is guarded by Danilo Gallinari of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half in game two of the Eastern Conference finals

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points and Jrue Holiday delivered 22 as the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks crushed the Atlanta Hawks 125-91 to level their Eastern Conference final series at 1-1.

Milwaukee used a 20-0 run in the second quarter to seize command, outscoring the fifth-seeded Hawks 43-17 in the quarter to grab a 77-45 halftime lead in front of a crowd of 16,400 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Two-time league MVP Antetokounmpo made 11 of 18 shots from the field and Holiday went nine-of-14 for the Bucks, who shot 52 percent overall. Both Antetokounmpo and Holiday rested in the fourth quarter.

Game three is Sunday in Atlanta.

"We have to focus on each possession. Get stops. And do it together as a team," said Antetokounmpo.

Brook Lopez scored 16 points and Khris Middleton added 15 points and eight assists in the win.

The Bucks took advantage of 20 turnovers by Atlanta, including nine by rising star Trae Young.

Young finished with a team-high 15 points on six-of-16 shooting from the floor. Danilo Gallinari came off the bench to score 12 points, and John Collins and Cam Reddish scored 11 points apiece for the Hawks, who are now 6-3 on the road in the postseason.

The Bucks extended their lead to a game-high 41 points, 105-64, when Jordan Nwora made a layup early in the fourth quarter.

© 2021 AFP