World champion Springboks cancel training after three positive Covid tests

Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) lifts the trophy as South Africa celebrate winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England in Japan.

Johannesburg (AFP)

Three Springboks have tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the cancellation of a training session scheduled for Sunday in Johannesburg, a South Africa Rugby statement said.

The affected players, part of a 46-man squad preparing for Test series against Georgia and the British and Irish Lions from this Friday, were not named.

After the positive tests, the entire squad were placed in precautionary self-isolation pending specialist medical advice.

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said the squad had adhered to all the necessary protocols since beginning preparations in Bloemfontein, including mandatory tests three times a week.

Covid-19 has prevented South Africa playing a Test match since they won the 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England in Japan 19 months ago.

The world champions are due to play Georgia on July 2 and 9 and the Lions on July 24, 31 and August 7 with all the internationals behind closed doors.

South Africa are also scheduled to play six Rugby Championship matches and three on a November tour of Europe this year.

The most industrialised African country has been the hardest hit on the continent by coronavirus with 1,913,861 official cases and 59,778 deaths through June 26.

© 2021 AFP