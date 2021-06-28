'May the best team win': Busquets ready for France or the Swiss

Sergio Busquets (L) said Spain are ready to face either France or Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after beating Croatia

Copenhagen (AFP)

Sergio Busquets said he doesn't mind who Spain face in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after their epic extra-time win over Croatia on Monday.

They will face either world champions France or Switzerland in Saint Petersburg on Friday after a thrilling 5-3 win at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

"May the best team win... at this stage of the tournament, the teams who reach the quarter-finals are good, they will deserve to be there," Spain captain Busquets told reporters.

Spain managed to edge out the Croatians after throwing away a two-goal lead in the final minutes of normal time but prevailed thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal in the additional half-hour.

"I'm happy for the win, which was hard-fought but deserved," Busquets added.

"We were unlucky to concede a goal without deserving to... but we continued to push, we managed to equalise before half-time and then we widened the gap in the second half.

"During extra time we saw the character of the team again... we are a team that works with great intensity, that prepares well for its matches, the confidence was there... We are growing a lot in this tournament and it shows in the last couple of matches."

