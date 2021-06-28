Sixteen matches cancelled at rain-hit Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic opened his campaign at a soggy Wimbledon against British wildcard Jack Draper

London (AFP)

Sixteen of the scheduled 64 first round matches at Wimbledon were cancelled on Monday as the tournament's return after two years suffered a soggy start.

Play on the All England Club's outside courts had been due to get under way at 11:00am (1000 GMT).

However, that start time was constantly revised with 3:30pm (1430GMT) the latest start time set by organisers.

Novak Djokovic got his title defence under way on a covered Centre Court at 1:30pm (1230 GMT) against British wildcard Jack Draper.

Wimbledon in 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

