Cavendish wins first Tour stage in five years, van der Poel retains lead

Mark Cavendish broke down and wept after sprinting to his first Tour de France stage victory in five years on Tuesday, taking his tally of wins to 31 on the world's greatest bike race.

Cavendish only made the Deceuninck Tour de France roster after Irish sprinter Sam Bennett pulled out at the last minute.

The signs looked good early on in the fourth stage when Cavendish won the intermediate sprint, his maximum 70-point gain on the day handing him the green jersey awarded to the sprint points leader.

Known as the "Manx Missile", the rider from the Isle of Man shook his head in disbelief as he pulled on the jersey.

"It's been five years too long," said Cavendish, inching closer to Belgian cycling legend Eddie Merckx's record of 34 individual stage wins between 1969-75.

"There has been a lot of talk about my condition and I hope this gives hope to people in my condition," said the 36-year-old who was diagnosed in 2017 with the Epstein-Barr virus, which can cause persistent fatigue.

Belgian Jasper Philipsen took third place while his Alpecin-Fenix team mate Mathieu van der Poel retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

"I don’t know what to say," said a tearful Cavendish, who was a last-minute stand-in on the team for Irishman Sam Bennett.

"Just being here is special enough. I didn’t know I would get to come back to this race. I thought I was never coming back (on the Tour) honestly but the stars have aligned somehow. After last year it’s just nice to have some good luck.

"We didn’t know we were going to get there but we just see what a team this is. So many people didn’t believe in me but these guys do."

The day had begun with a rider protest - with all teams putting their collective foot down one kilometre into the 150.4-km fourth stage from Redon to bring the race to a halt for about a minute in a silent protest for safer racing conditions after numerous crashes in the opening stages.

They then rode the next 10 kilometres at a snail's pace.

As the stage came to a conclusion, breakaway rider Brent van Moer was close to upsetting the sprinters. But he was caught by the charging peloton 150 metres from the line, with Cavendish producing a perfectly timed effort to snatch his 49th stage win on a Grand Tour in the town where he also prevailed in 2015.

Wednesday's fifth stage is a 27.2-km individual time trial from Change to Laval, and all eyes will be on the overall contenders.

World champion Julian Alaphilippe, who has an eye on a potential podium finish in Paris after finishing fifth overall in 2019, is second, eight seconds behind Van der Poel. He will be hoping his last-kilometre effort to get Cavendish up into a good sprinting position will not cost him.

Colombian Richard Carapaz is third, 31 seconds off the pace with defending champion Tadej Pogacar a further eight seconds behind.

Carapaz's Ineos-Grenadiers team mate Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour champion, lags 1:07 behind Van der Poel while last year's runner-up Primoz Roglic is 1:35 off the pace.

(AFP, Reuters)

