England ease past Sri Lanka in 1st ODI
Chester-le-Street (United Kingdom) (AFP)
England beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the opening one-day international at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday to go 1-0 up in a three-match series.
Set a modest target of 186, the 50-over world champions finished on 189-5 with more than 15 overs to spare at the Riverside ground.
Test captain Joe Root, in his 150th ODI, was 79 not out.
Earlier, paceman Chris Woakes took a miserly 4-18 from his maximum 10 overs as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 185.
The series continues with a day/night match at the Oval in south London on Thursday.
Brief scores
Sri Lanka 185, 42.3 overs (K Perera 73, W Hasaranga 54; C Woakes 4-18, D Willey 3-44)
England 189-5, 34.5 overs (J Root 79 no; D Chameera 3-50)
Result: England won by five wickets
Player of the match: Chris Woakes (ENG)
Series: England lead three-match series 1-0
