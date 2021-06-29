Kyrgios serves up 43-second game but beaten by Wimbledon curfew

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Nick Kyrgios served up a 43-second service game on Tuesday but it was still not quick enough to beat a Wimbledon curfew which left his first round hopes in the balance.

The Australian crowd pleaser unleashed his rapid fire service on the back of four successive aces in the first game of the fourth set against French 21st seed Ugo Humbert.

However, a locally agreed neighbourhood curfew of 11:00pm (2200GMT) meant that the match on Court One will have to be completed on Wednesday.

Kyrgios was level with Humbert 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 3-3 when play was halted.

The eventual winner will face either Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina or Italy's Gianluca Mager for a place in the last 32.

