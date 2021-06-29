South Africa make 167-8 as McCoy grabs four wickets

Advertising Read more

St. George's (Grenada) (AFP)

Newcomer Obed McCoy and veteran Dwayne Bravo combined for seven wickets as South Africa faltered from a promising position to reach 167 for eight batting first against the West Indies in the third T20 International of their five-match series at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Tuesday.

Quinton de Kock led the Proteas batting effort once again with a top score of 72 while Rassie van der Dussen contributed 32 and Aiden Markram, brought into the middle order at the expense of Heinrich Klaasen, chipped in with 23.

However it was the 24-year-old Vincentian McCoy who stole the show with his assortment of cleverly-disguised deliveries earning the seamer the impressive figures of four for 22, bettering his haul of three for 25 just three days earlier.

Bravo, again charged with the responsibility of bowling in the final overs of the innings, made his experience under pressure count in taking two late wickets to finish with three for 25.

After McCoy removed opener Reeza Hendricks and captain Temba Bavuma in the fifth over, de Kock put on 43 with Markram and 60 with van der Dussen to put South Africa in position for a total closer to the 180-run mark.

However de Kock's demise to Bravo, for an innings which came off 51 balls and included two sixes and five fours, triggered a slide from 147 for three in the 16th over with the tourists losing five wickets for 17 runs.

