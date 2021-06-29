Woakes takes four as England restrict weakened Sri Lanka

Four-wicket haul - England's Chris Woakes celebrates dismissing Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka during the 1st ODI at the Riverside on Tuesday

Chester-le-Street (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Chris Woakes led England's attack with a four-wicket haul as a weakened Sri Lanka were bowled out for 185 in the first one-day international at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

Woakes, in only his third international in over nine months, finished with excellent figures of 4-18 from his full 10 overs in the first of a three-match series.

Sri Lanka's batting had faltered repeatedly during a preceding 3-0 T20 series loss to England and it was no great surprise to see them dismissed with more than seven overs of their innings left after England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss for the 50-over world champions.

The tourists had arrived at northeast county Durham's headquarters without three senior players after Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka were all sent home following a breach of team Covid-19 regulations.

A side featuring three debutants was in dire need of captain Kusal Perera's 73.

Together with Wanindu Hasaranga (54) he shared a stand of 99.

The hosts took three wickets for 15 runs during the powerplay.

Woakes deceived Pathum Nissanka with a slow bouncer before having Dasun Shanaka well taken by Joe Root as the Test captain marked becoming the seventh England cricketer to appear in 150 ODIs with a fine slip catch.

In between those wickets, David Willey had debutant Charith Asalanka out for a duck.

Perera and Hasaranga kept England at bay, the former with stylish top-order and the latter aggressively taking 22 in boundaries off fellow leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Woakes' return ended the partnership, with Hasaranga holing out to Liam Livingstone in the deep off a short ball.

That was the start of a collapse that saw seven wickets lost for 40 runs, with left-arm quick Willey removing Perera on his way to 3-44.

The innings ended when Sam Billings ran out Praveen Jayawickrama with a direct hit.

