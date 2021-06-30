Canadian boxer Bujold wins CAS decision to fight at Olympics

Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold, at left after a victory at the 2016 Olympics, won a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport that will allow her to compete at the Tokyo Olympics

Ottawa (AFP)

Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold, pregnant and on maternity leave during Olympic qualifying events, said Wednesday she has won her case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport and will fight at the Tokyo Games.

"My Olympic dream is still intact," Bujold wrote in a Twitter post.

The 33-year-old boxer finished fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is set to compete at 51kg in the Olympics.

"Very excited to announce that the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport was released this morning," Bujold posted. "I am proud to say that my legal battle was won.

"The court ruled the International Olympic Committee (IOC) boxing task force's qualifications decisions must include an accommodation for women who were pregnant or postpartum during the qualifying period."

The IOC had decided to take into account the rankings of three competitions organized in 2018 and 2019 -- when Bujold was unable to participate -- as qualifying criteria for the Tokyo Games after last year's qualifying events were called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Canadian Minister for Sport Steven Guilbeault wrote in a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach last month that "the decision to become a mother in 2018 should not penalize" Bujold or prevent her from participating in the Olympics.

"It was one of the biggest fights of my career but also the fight with the most meaning," Bujold said of the CAS verdict. "I was standing up for what I believe is right and for the dream I had worked so hard for.

"And I am so proud that we've set a human rights precedent for female athletes now and for the generations to come."

