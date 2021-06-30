Kuridrani ends Australia career with Biarritz move

Tevita Kuridrani scored 22 tries in 61 Tests since his Australia debut in 2013

Australia centre Tevita Kuridrani said on Wednesday he will end his Test career as he joins French Top 14 club Biarritz next season.

Kuridrani, 30, who made the last of his 61 Wallabies appearances at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, has signed a two-year deal with the newly promoted outfit from the Basque Country.

He has spent almost a decade with two Australian franchises.

"Thank you @brumbiesrugby @wallabies and the @westernforce for 10 incredible years in Super Rugby and 6 in the green & gold," he posted on Twitter.

"Time for a new chapter," he added.

Fijian-born Kuridrani, who would still be eligible for his country having won more than 60 caps, will link up with fellow Australia back Henry Speight at the Parc des Sports d'Aguilera as well as ex-New Zealand centre Francis Saili and former England No. 8 Steffon Armitage.

Biarritz, five-time French champions, have also signed Argentina scrum-half Tomas Cubelli and Ireland prop James Cronin as they return to the top flight for the first time in seven years.

