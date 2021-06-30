Pogacar claims fifth stage time trial in the Tour de France

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar won the fifth stage of the Tour de France to move up to second in the overall rankings.

The 22-year-old Slovenian claimed the 27.2km time trial between Changé and Laval Espace Mayenne in 32 minutes.

Stefan Kung was second and Jonas Vingegaard was third.

Mathieu van der Poel finished in fifth, 31 seconds off Pogacar, to hold on to the overall leader’s yellow jersey.

“The temperature was perfect for me,” said Pogacar. “I’m really happy with my performance. I would love to have the yellow jersey but Mathieu looks great in it.”

Pogacar, who produced a stunning time trial in the penultimate stage of the 2020 race to seize the yellow jersey, moved up four places to second in the general classification on the back of his latest triumph.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe fell two places to fourth after finishing 71 seconds off Pogarcar’s pace.

Wout van Aert who ended the stage in fourth, rose one place in the general classification to third.

Thursday’s sixth stage takes place between Tours and Chateauroux.

