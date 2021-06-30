Tottenham name Nuno Espirito Santo as new boss

Nuno Espirito Santo is the new manager of Tottenham

London (AFP)

Tottenham on Wednesday appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager, ending their long search for a replacement for Jose Mourinho.

Spurs have been without a permanent manager since Mourinho was sacked in April, with former player Ryan Mason taking charge for the rest of last season.

Nuno, 47, has penned a two-year deal at the north London club.

"When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy," he said.

"It's an enormous pleasure and honour (to be here), there's joy and I'm happy and looking forward to starting work.

"We don't have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days."

