Who said what at Wimbledon -- Day 3

Who said what at Wimbledon on Wednesday, the third day of the 2021 tournament at the All England Club:

"It really sucks."

-- Women's fifth seed Bianca Andreescu on living in the bubble due to the coronavirus pandemic after losing in the first round.

"I also seem to be having a really nice connection with the grass! I do not recall falling so much in the first two matches at Wimbledon previously."

-- Defending champion Novak Djokovic after tumbling several times during his straight sets victory over South African Kevin Anderson.

"We're gonna do it, because we are Team Ukraine. You know, we never give up. We just go there and we fight until the end, you know. We die on the field and we do our best."

-- Third-seeded Elina Svitolina confident Ukraine will beat England in their Euro 2020 quarter-final on Saturday.

"I've been playing this sport since I was seven years old. Like, three, two days, I could have two days, it doesn't matter. I'm going to go out there and give it."

-- Australian entertainer Nick Kyrgios explaining why he only arrived four days before Wimbledon started despite being advised to arrive earlier. His decision has already paid off as he beat 21st seed Ugo Humbert of France in five sets.

"I was kind of like, Whoa, what's going on? Where the ball is? What should I do? I didn't really know what to do in that moment."

-- Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka on initial nerves playing on Centre Court for the first time and against British hope Katie Boulter....she settled down enough to edge the match two sets to one.

