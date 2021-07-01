Everton and Spurs sign Benitez and Santo to head Premier League campaigns

Rafael Benitez (right), who has been appointed head coach at Everton, led the club's city rivals Liverpool to Champions League success in 2005.

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have anointed Rafael Benitez and Nuno Espírito Santo to lead their campaigns next season in England's Premier League.

Benitez, 61, was a surprise choice. The former coach at Valencia, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid, angered the Everton faithful while he was in charge at Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Following a goalless draw in 2007, he dubbed Everton a "small club".

At his unveiling as successor to Carlo Ancelotti, Benitez said his jibe highlighted his desire for success.

“I have been in Madrid, Naples, Valencia, Tenerife, Extremadura and Liverpool. Every single club I was there, I was fighting for them.

"If you analyse things in that context, what you are expecting from your manager is to fight for your club, and I will do that.

"And why a lot of fans in a lot of these cities love me is because I was giving everything for them. If you analyse this in that context, then it is very clear I will do the same for Everton.”

Success

Santo takes over at Tottenham Hotspur on a two-year deal without recourse to such loquacity.

The 47-year-old Portguese succeeds compatriot Jose Mourinho who was sacked in April just before the League Cup final.

In a statement released by Spurs, Santo said: “When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy.

“It’s an enormous pleasure and honour to be here. I’m happy and looking forward to starting work."

Santo, who was at Wolverhampton Wanderers for four years before leaving in May, took the club from the second division to the upper echelons of the Premier League.

They also enjoyed a run to the last four of the FA Cup and the quarter finals in the Europa League.

